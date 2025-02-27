To celebrate Pokemon Day, Pokemon just dropped a new anime short from the studio behind Suzume – and it's adorable

A brand new Pokemon anime short has dropped just in time for Pokemon Day – and it's available to watch for free.

Dragonite and the Postman is short and sweet, clocking in with a runtime of just over 14 minutes. Shared on the official Pokemon YouTube account, it follows Hana, a young girl who's fascinated by a Dragonite postman.

One day, she finds a letter without an address and sets out to find the sender with her partner Pokémon, Fuecoco. The sender turns out to be a young boy named Rio, who wrote the letter for his father's birthday as he's currently working away from home in another region. It's already his father's birthday, though, so it's a race against time for Hana and Rio to make sure the letter arrives.

The film was produced by CoMix Wave Films, the studio behind anime movies like Suzume, Weathering With You, and Your Name. Taku Kimura, who previously helmed an episode of Star Wars: Visions, directed the short.

Unfortunately, there isn't an English dub or any English subs for the short just yet, but it's definitely still worth checking it out for the gorgeous animation.

That's not the only exciting thing to come out of Pokemon Day, either – the Pokemon Company also revealed that new episodes of the stop-motion animated series Pokemon Concierge will be arriving on Netflix this fall after an almost two-year wait since season 1.

Dragonite and the Postman is available to watch for free on YouTube now. For more, check out our guide to the best new anime still to come in 2025.