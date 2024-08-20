Ghost in the Shell and Bayonetta actor Atsuko Tanaka dies at 61

Atsuko Tanaka, a prolific voice actor with almost 300 anime and video game credits to her name, has died at 61.

Hikaru Tanaka, the son of Atsuko Tanaka, revealed the news on his social media accounts.

The tweet reads (with translation work courtesy of Anime Corner): "On August 20, 2024, my mother, the voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, peacefully passed away. To all the fans who loved Atsuko Tanaka, to everyone in the industry who worked with her during her lifetime, I would like to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of her."

Tanaka continued, "As per her wishes, I will not disclose the specific illness, but she bravely fought it for over a year with grace, humor, and strength. I believe it was a life that was truly characteristic of Atsuko Tanaka. I feel truly blessed to have had such a proud mother. Lastly, please do not forget that Atsuko Tanaka poured her heart and soul into the characters she loved and brought to life."

You may not have known Tanaka by name, but you will almost certainly be familiar with her voice. Perhaps best known for her voice work at Motoko in the Ghost in the Shell series, the actor also brought to life characters across several popular series and franchises, including Jujutsu Kaisen, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Fate stay/night, and Naruto.

In the video game sphere, Tanaka had a long stint at the voice of Bayonetta, as well as voicing the Japanese dub of Lara Croft in the recent Tomb Raider remasters. She also appeared in the Japanese cast of Devil May Cry, Yakuza, and The Last of Us, among countless others.

Everyone at GamesRadar+ wishes to express their condolences to Atsuko Tanaka's family, friends, and loved ones at this time.