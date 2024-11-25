One Arcane character didn't get a single line in the finale despite an official tweet saying their story "continues" in Act 3 and fans are unhappy: "This is literally bait"

One Arcane character didn't get a single line in the finale despite an official tweet saying their story "continues" in Act 3 – and some fans are airing their grievances.

Spoilers for Arcane season 2 follow. You have been warned.

All hell broke loose during the Arcane season 2 ending. So much so, in fact, that certain characters were inevitably sidelined. But that hasn't stopped a vocal minority being up in arms about Sevika's silence during the ninth and final episode – especially given how expectations were set just prior to release.

"Armed and ready. Sevika's story continues in the final act of Arcane," a tweet from Arcane's official account (posted before the final batch of episodes were released) said.

Armed and ready. Sevika’s story continues in the final Act of #Arcane, streaming November 23 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/ykClaC78seNovember 18, 2024

"Maybe the Sevika story is the friends we made along the way," one tweeted . Another replied : "That was literally bait WOW."

On Reddit , user Wooden_Rabbit_4939 went into more detail about their frustrations with how Sevika was treated in Act 3. "No voice lines, one minute of screen time, basically no presence. She’s a side character but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t important, especially for Zaun."

They continued, "Second. That poster. 'Sevika’s story will continue in act 3'. Um…no it won’t. The poster got me way too hype…Also for the small amount of people who saw [voice actor] Amirah Vann’s [Instagram] story teasing a singular frame, do you guys feel robbed too? WE WERE TRICKED.

Despite not speaking during the Arcane finale, Sevika still had a part to play in the battle with Ambessa but was only shown in a handful of frames. She later became the first Zaunite representative on the new council but, again, didn't utter a single word. Arcane stuck the landing, but this might have been one of its most noticeable missteps.

For more on the show, check out why there isn't going to be an Arcane season 3, plus a look at why a small detail in the Arcane season 2 finale might have confirmed who the villain could be in a future League of Legends show.