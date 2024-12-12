League of Legends co-creator reveals the "ballpark" number for Arcane's real budget – and it's not even close to the reported $250 million figure

Riot Games co-founder and League of Legends co-creator Marc Merrill has revealed a rough estimate of the cost of making Arcane – and it's not even close to the reported $250 million figure that has been doing the rounds in recent months.

"First of all, the $250 million headline is not even accurate because that includes marketing expenses," Merrill told io9 .

"The actual creation budget is significantly less than that. One of the fascinating things is that once a meme sets into people’s heads, showing up with facts counter to that narrative, it’s sometimes hard to dislodge a perspective, which is just fascinating to observe. It wasn’t quite $250 [million]. It was significantly less than that."

While Merrill was reluctant to give an exact figure, he was open to a "ballpark" number that requires a bit of math to work out: "It’s somewhere between 60 to 75% of that estimate."

Calculators at the ready: that brings Arcane's production budget to anywhere from $150 million to $187 million, between $65 million and $100 million less than what was originally touted.

Previously, Variety had mentioned the $250 million figure – a number that seemingly took on a life of its own and snowballed into creating its own discourse around animation production.

Most creatives were broadly supportive , with production designer and artist Jason Scheier, who worked on Blue Eye Samurai, saying on Twitter, "Let this be the example for the standard if you want artistry and quality."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors