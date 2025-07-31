Bojack Horseman creator's new Netflix show gets a trailer that's all about family, but it's not exactly heartwarming

Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has a new series coming to Netflix. And rather than showing the incredibly depressing (but ultimately affirming) adventures of a self-destructive man-horse, a new trailer shows that the series, titled Long Story Short, is all about a family who may be just as dysfunctional as the stars of Bojack.

Long Story Short focuses on the Schwooper family, following three siblings across their entire lives, jumping back and forth between past and present. The new trailer shows the bickering family attempting to play a game together, the kids trying to relate to their stiff-necked parents, and navigating some incredibly awkward situations.

Check it out:

Long Story Short | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"From the creator of BoJack Horseman, Long Story Short is an animated comedy about one family, over time," reads Netflix's official description of Long Story Short. "Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises."

The first teaser for Long Story Short was a little bit more lighthearted. There's a strangely cynical element to the new trailer that is admittedly a bit more reflective of Bob-Waksberg's usual style. The new trailer does have its funny moments, but the rapid-fire dialogue and humor that straddles the line of good taste feels a little bit more like a typical animated sitcom.

That said, I'm reminded a bit of some shows that started tepidly for me, but which I later grew to love, like Star Trek: Lower Decks. With this being just a trailer, I'm very hopeful that the show is paced a little better and there's a little more love between the members of the Schwooper family.