Arcane showrunner reminds fans that they "always will" listen to feedback, as long as it doesn’t overpower their vision: "At the end of the day, nobody asked for Arcane"

Arcane showrunner and co-creator Christian Linke recently responded to a few disgruntled fans on Twitter, reminding them that their feedback and the Arcane team's creativity have to coexist.

Linke, in one Twitter reply , told a fan that he "always will" heed viewer demands, "but, at the end of the day, nobody asked for Arcane. We made [the show] because we had the vision for it. So it's a delicate balance."

At the moment, some Arcane fans are aggrieved by Vi's role in season two. Some take issue with Cait and Vi's incandescent romance, which was sometimes shamelessly steamy . Others feel that, outside of this romance, Vi wasn't as central to Arcane's plot as she was in season one.

"I've read that criticism," Linke said on Twitter . "It is true that season two had other characters occupy more screen time. As writers, we were interested in these characters. I really don't know what else to say."

In our interview with Linke , he similarly acknowledged frenzied fans' issues with Arcane — its finale, in particular — but confidently dismissed them.

"How much do I want to play into the narrative that is going on?" he wondered.

Based on his unperturbed Twitter replies, Linke appears uninterested in debating fans on what they believe about Arcane and what he knows his team accomplished. That said, he also seems to appreciate Arcane's most fiery fans.

"The alternative (which I have always been much more afraid of) is that nobody even [cares] enough [to complain]," Linke said in another Twitter reply . "Despite it all, it's great that we have these conversations. People are invested."