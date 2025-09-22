Super Mario Galaxy's movie might introduce another game villain – according to this toy leak

The upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to introduce more characters from the beloved games, and fans think an iconic villain is all but confirmed to make an appearance thanks to a toy leak.

The new movie might bring Bowser Jr to help his father Bowser (voiced by Jack Black) following his defeat in the previous movie, the hugely successful Super Mario Bros. Movie. The fan theory comes from a leaked image of a Bowser Jr. Mario Movie action figure, which has been since taken down on YouTube and Twitter by NBC Universal due to "Content used: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" (via TheGamer).

Although we can't share the leaked image and the Jakks Pacific figure is still not available for purchase, the theory is now out there, and it makes a lot of sense for the story.

Bowser Jr played a big role in the Super Mario Galaxy games, which the new film is based on. Serving as the prince of the Koopas, the character has helped his father numerous times with his evil pursuits, including kidnapping Princess Peach and battling Mario and Luigi.

The Super Mario Bros Movie mid-credit scene saw Bowser singing about his plans for revenge against Mario, Peach, and Luigi, trapped in a cage and still stuck in his miniature size. Will his son come to the rescue in the sequel?

For now, we know that Chris Pratt is returning as the voice of Mario, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Released in 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie made a whopping $1.361 billion at the box office, so it's not surprising that a sequel is heading to cinemas soon.

"While the Super Mario Galaxy games are the core inspiration for our story, this next film holds surprises for fans of every Mario game," said Illumination founder Chris Meledandri this month after unveiling a teaser trailer that announced the sequel's title.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is releasing in theaters on April 3, 2026. For more, check out our picks of the best video game movies of all time or our guide to all the upcoming video game movies heading our way.