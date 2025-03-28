New Avatar movie (not that one) adds Invincible star Steven Yeun in mystery role alongside Dave Bautista
Steven Yeun joins the cast of Aang: The Last Airbender as an unspecified character
Aang's next film just got some more star power. Steven Yeun, star of The Walking Dead and Invincible, will play a role in an upcoming movie set in the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
His addition to the animated feature comes from Variety, and right now details are limited. It's unknown who he's voicing, or even what nation they might come from. Fans of The Last Airbender may remember Yeun already had a role in the franchise, portraying Wan, the first Avatar, in The Legend of Korra.
In theory, he could be reprising that character, but we're speculating here. The film is currently called Aang: The Last Airbender (since Avatar now happens to be taken by another, much bigger franchise), and it's being directed by Lauren Montgomery with a release window of 2026. It's a sequel, following the characters years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
He joins a strong cast so far, with Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Dionne Quan as Toph Beifong, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, and Dave Bautista as the unnamed villain. It's the second continuation of the Avatar mythos we've seen in recent years.
Netflix kicked off a live-action remake of the animated show in 2024, with two more seasons now in production. Meanwhile, Aang: The Last Airbender is coming from Nickelodeon and Paramount, and it's being produced by franchise co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino.
Konietzko and DiMartino were involved in Netflix's series before leaving in 2020 due to creative differences, leading to them striking a deal with Nickelodeon. It's all a bit messy, but the bottom line is, this movie with Yeun has the co-creators involved so it's in safe hands.
Besides his work on Invincible, Yeun was recently in Mickey 17 with Robert Pattinson, and the Netflix show Beef. You can check out when you might hear his voice again on the superhero side of things in our guide to Invincible season 4.
