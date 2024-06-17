When is Inside Out 2 coming to streaming? A look ahead to a potential Disney Plus release date

Unlike a fair chunk of recent Pixar releases, Inside Out 2 isn’t coming straight to streaming. In fact, given its historic opening at the box office, there’s every chance that a Disney Plus release has been pushed back even further.

Still, Inside Out 2 will come to Disney Plus at some point – and we’ve had a good track record of identifying trends and predicting patterns to help pinpoint exactly when that might be.

So, don’t feel a wave of Sadness just because Inside Out 2 isn’t streaming just yet. Head on below to see its potential Disney Plus release date. Then, be sure to check out the Inside Total Film podcast interview with Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter.

When is Inside Out 2 releasing on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Inside Out 2 is still in cinemas but history shows us we won’t have to wait too long for it to come to Disney Plus after its June 14 release.

Let’s take the last few theatrical releases from the studio into account. Lightyear blasted onto Disney Plus after 47 days in August 2022, but that was tempered by the fact that it was a commercial flop for Pixar. Elemental – which had longer legs at the box office and lit a fire under audiences – was released on Disney Plus 89 days after release in September 2023.

Given its strong start, we expect Inside Out 2 to be kept in cinemas for a similar length of time to Elemental, especially as Pete Docter told TIME that it has an identical 100-day theatrical window. If that’s the case again, we’d wager a mid-September 2024 release. New releases usually hit streaming after 90 days, so September 12 would be the cutoff for that.

