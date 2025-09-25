Beyond the Spider-Verse just got another new release date, but Spider-Man fans are likely to be pleased with the latest shift

The Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release date has been moved yet again, but Miles Morales fans are likely to be happy about the animation's latest shift...

According to Variety, the third installment in Sony's webslinging series, will hit US theaters on June 18. The sequel was originally set to come out on March 29, 2024, before being pulled from the studio's slate in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes and subsequent delays. Almost two years later, it was confirmed for a June 4 release, then pushed back until June 25.

The new date will see the movie now come out around Father's Day and Juneteenth, one week behind Universal's How to Train Your Dragon 2 and on the same day as Disney's Gatto.

"We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can't wait for fans to experience it," co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson previously teased. "We're bringing everything we've got."

Released in 2023, the second movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, saw the titular Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) reunite with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and get catapulted into the Multiverse, where he encountered a whole bunch of Spider-People – and different worlds, too. With the gang up against a new threat, Miles finds himself being hunted by his fellow webslingers, and is forced to redefine what it means to be a hero in order to save the ones he loves most.

