After dethroning The Force Awakens, the surprise animated hit taking the box office by storm could claim a record from James Cameron next
Ne Zha 2 could overtake Titanic in the all-time box office charts
Chinese animated movie Ne Zha 2 is continuing to take the box office by storm – and it could even topple a James Cameron classic from the all-time highest-grossing movies chart.
So far, the movie has made over $2.1 billion at the global box office and recently overtook Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time. That means it could easily go on to beat the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, Titanic, which has made $2.25 billion since it was released back in 1997.
If the film beats Titanic, it will only have Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar between it and the top spot, which is quite an achievement considering Ne Zha 2 was only released in China on January 29, 2025. A North American release followed on February 14, before the movie expanded to the UK on March 14.
A sequel to 2019's Ne Zha, the film follows the unlikely titular hero, a demon child raised by humans. In the aftermath of the first movie's epic battle, Ne Zha must now embark on a dangerous quest to find an elixir to save the dragon prince Ao Bing. Along with Ne Zha 2's place in the highest-grossing movie chart, the film also holds the title of highest-grossing animated movie and non-English-language movie.
Ne Zha 2 is out now in theaters worldwide. For more, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best upcoming movies still to come in 2025.
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections.
