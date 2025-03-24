After dethroning The Force Awakens, the surprise animated hit taking the box office by storm could claim a record from James Cameron next

Chinese animated movie Ne Zha 2 is continuing to take the box office by storm – and it could even topple a James Cameron classic from the all-time highest-grossing movies chart.

So far, the movie has made over $2.1 billion at the global box office and recently overtook Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time. That means it could easily go on to beat the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, Titanic, which has made $2.25 billion since it was released back in 1997.

If the film beats Titanic, it will only have Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar between it and the top spot, which is quite an achievement considering Ne Zha 2 was only released in China on January 29, 2025. A North American release followed on February 14, before the movie expanded to the UK on March 14.

A sequel to 2019's Ne Zha, the film follows the unlikely titular hero, a demon child raised by humans. In the aftermath of the first movie's epic battle, Ne Zha must now embark on a dangerous quest to find an elixir to save the dragon prince Ao Bing. Along with Ne Zha 2's place in the highest-grossing movie chart, the film also holds the title of highest-grossing animated movie and non-English-language movie.

Ne Zha 2 is out now in theaters worldwide.