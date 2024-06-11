15 years on, beloved cult classic with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is getting a remastered re-release

Coraline is coming back to UK cinemas in honor of its 15th anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, the family-friendly fantasy horror, Trafalgar Releasing and LAIKA Entertainment are rolling out a remastered 3D version of the film, as well as a 2D format, on August 15.

Based on The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman's hit novella, the movie, which originally released in 2009, features the voice talents of Keith David, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Teri Hatcher, and The Watched star Dakota Fanning. The Nightmare Before Christmas's Henry Selick directed the flick, working from a script he adapted from the source material.

Animated by LAIKA, the studio behind ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings, it follows a curious young girl who, one day, stumbles across an alternate, idealized version of her distant, overworked family. Through a magical door in her home, her mother and father's button-eyed Doppelgängers spoil her with delicious food and attention, but Coraline soon realizes that things in the Other World aren't as good as they appear, as she uncovers its dark and sinister secrets.

"LAIKA set the 3D standard with the 2009 release of Coraline," said LAIKA CMOO David Burke. "This newly remastered version, in the works for three years, brings Neil Gaiman's enchanting story to life in stunning, stereoscopic 3D detail, and is a love letter to LAIKA fans everywhere.

"Thanks to our partnerships with Fathom and Trafalgar Releasing, we're thrilled to bring this cinematic jewel to a global audience this year," he continued. "The release will include an early glimpse of LAIKA's upcoming film, Wildwood, making it the must-see film event of the summer."

News of a re-release first broke back in February, when it was confirmed that the movie would be shown again is US theaters. It's nice to know that fans across the pond will be able to revisit the cult classic, too.

Coraline will return to cinemas for a limited run on August 15. Tickets will be available from June 21. While we wait, check out our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.