Masters of the Universe star says the live-action He-Man reboot has the "perfect balance of comedy and heart": "I'm really, really proud of what we did"

The film arrives next summer

He-Man in Masters of the Universe: Revolution
(Image credit: Netflix)

Camila Mendes says the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie is "very special" – and we believe it.

"I think one of the things I admire most about the film, and that I was so pleasantly surprised by when I read the script, is that it had the perfect balance of comedy and heart," Mendes told ScreenRant. "It wasn't a movie that was completely making fun of itself the whole time, but it has a good sense of humor."

The film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, with Jared Leto as Skeletor, Mendes as Teela, Johannes Hakur Johannesson as Fisto, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Kristen Wiig as Roboto, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man. Much like the 1987 movie, She-Ra is absent from the cast list...but I have a feeling she might pop up in a surprise cameo.

