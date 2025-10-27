Masters of the Universe star says the live-action He-Man reboot has the "perfect balance of comedy and heart": "I'm really, really proud of what we did"

Camila Mendes says the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie is "very special" – and we believe it.

"I think one of the things I admire most about the film, and that I was so pleasantly surprised by when I read the script, is that it had the perfect balance of comedy and heart," Mendes told ScreenRant. "It wasn't a movie that was completely making fun of itself the whole time, but it has a good sense of humor."

He-Man, a barbarian from Eternian tribe and defender of Castle Grayskull (whose name is actually Prince Adam, apparently), first appeared on shelves and in comics in 1981. An animated TV show, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, hit the small screen in 1983, before the live-action film, starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor, hit theaters in 1987. In the upcoming remake, Mendes plays Teela, Captain of the Royal Guard and a true warrior goddess.

Continued Mendes: "I'm really, really proud of what we did. It's so hard to walk away from these movies because so much is going to be done in post that you're like, 'How do I assess what we just walked away from?' But I just have a feeling about this one. I could be completely wrong, but I think it's very special."

The film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, with Jared Leto as Skeletor, Mendes as Teela, Johannes Hakur Johannesson as Fisto, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Kristen Wiig as Roboto, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man. Much like the 1987 movie, She-Ra is absent from the cast list...but I have a feeling she might pop up in a surprise cameo.

Travis Knight (Bumblebee) directs from a screenplay penned by Chris Butler (ParaNorman). A new He-Man film was first announced back in 2007, but would change studios and directors over the course of 15 years (Everyone Jon M. Chu to McG) before finally landing in Knight and Butler's laps.

Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5, 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming movies heading your way in 2025 and beyond.