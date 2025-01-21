Sonic 3 deleted scene reveals Jim Carrey's Robotnik has a side hustle where he live-streams under the handle 'Huevo Diablo'

Jim Carrey's Dr. Ivo Robotnik unveils his unusual side hustle in a new deleted scene from Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In the clip, which is set to appear in the bonus features of the hit movie's home entertainment release and was exclusively detailed by Entertainment Weekly, the mustachioed villain reportedly lets us in on his pastime as a live-streamer. Using the handle 'Huevo Diablo', Robotnik – who's sometimes known as Eggman – flexes to his fans online after he steals a super-weapon key card from G.U.N. headquarters in London. "I hope you can deal with all this rizz," he smugly tells his #Eggheads, before it's later revealed that he devoted followers are actually just Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub) and his incessant "liking".

As you can see by the blue screen in the screenshot EW shared, the special effects weren't completed before the sequence was scrapped, which suggests it was canned pretty soon into filming. Other bonus features in the home entertainment release include a gag reel, a Christmas-themed short, and commentary from director Jeff Fowler and Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz

Also starring Tika Sumpter and James Marsden, and the voice talents of Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, and Keanu Reeves, Sonic 3 sees the titular blue hero team up with Tails, Knuckles and his former foe Dr. Robotnik to take on Shadow, a mysterious new enemy who looks a lot like the sneaker-wearing speedster.

Turns out, where everything in Sonic's life has gone right, everything in Shadow's has gone wrong, and the superiorly superpowered villain is hellbent on punishing Sonic for stealing his potential of a perfect life.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still showing in some UK cinemas, and is available to buy digitally in the US. For more, check out our ranking of the best Sonic games or our exclusive interview with Carrey, in which he explains what it is about the Sonic franchise that keeps him coming back.