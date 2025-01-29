You only have a few months left to watch this fan-favorite show on Netflix

If you've been meaning to start a Supernatural binge-watch, now is the time to start – all 15 seasons of the show are set to leave US Netflix by the end of the year.

Per What's on Netflix , the show is expected to leave the streamer on December 18, 2025, as the platform's deal with Supernatural's network, The CW, is coming to an end. Other CW shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and iZombie left Netflix last fall, roughly five years after their final seasons were added to the platform. If a new deal is made between the streamer and Warner Bros. Television, the CW's parent company, the show may continue streaming, but there's no guarantee that this will happen.

The series was a hit with subscribers: according to What's on Netflix, Supernatural accumulated 582.20 million hours watched (which equates to 39.20 million views) between January 2023 and June 2024.

It's not just CW shows that are (potentially) on their way out, either. The AMC series on the US version of the streamer are up for renewal this summer, so depending on whether new deals are made then shows like Interview with the Vampire and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon could leave the site.

Created by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, Supernatural ran between 2005 and 2020 and stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as brothers and demon hunters Sam and Dean Winchester. The Winchesters, a prequel series about their parents, premiered in 2022, but was canceled after one season.

Supernatural is streaming now on Netflix in the US. For more, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to add to your watchlist.