There may be no more news on Extraction 3 yet, but the Russo Brothers universe is expanding with a new Netflix spin-off show

A new TV spin-off show set in the Extraction universe has been announced, and it'll be led by Lupin star Omar Sy. The series will once again be produced by the Russo Brothers, who are currently hard at work on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Per Variety, eight episodes of the new action thriller have been ordered, and they'll follow Sy as a mercenary navigating a dangerous mission. His task is to rescue a group of hostages in Libya in the midst of conflict between warring factions. The official logline confirms that it's "set in the high-octane world of Extraction" and will follow the "emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices."

Sy is no stranger to action, having led several seasons of Netflix's hugely successful French thriller Lupin as well as appearing in franchises like Jurassic World and X-Men. However, he's also been recognized for powerful and emotional performances too, including in the acclaimed French movie Les Intouchables.

Extraction and its sequel were big film hits for Netflix, starring Chris Hemsworth as action hero Tyler Rake. They were both based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, with the first arriving in 2020 and the second in 2023. A third movie is in the works, with Joe Russo saying that it's currently in the writing stage back in October (per Collider). No release date has been announced yet.

