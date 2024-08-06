John Wick 4 sequel is in the works – and it's a TV show

John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting a sequel in the form of a new action series, titled John Wick: Under the High Table, Deadline reports.

Per Deadline, the show "picks up directly after the end of John Wick: Chapter 4. John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order." Under the High Table "promises to combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age".

Franchise star Keanu Reeves is on board as an executive producer, while Chad Stahelski, who directed all four movies, will helm the pilot episode. Robert Levine, who co-created the Jeff Bridges-led series The Old Man, is on screenwriting duty.

This won't be the first small-screen outing in the franchise, either: prequel series The Continental, about how Winston (played by Ian McShane in the movies) came to manage the New York branch of the Continental hotels, was released on Peacock last year.

Plus, a fifth John Wick movie is also in development and John Wick Presents: Ballerina, which will be set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, is set to be released in 2025. So, while things didn't look good for John at the end of Chapter 4, there are still plenty more thrills and kills to come in the franchise.

John Wick: Under the High Table doesn't have a release date yet. For more, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other most exciting new TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.