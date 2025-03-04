Cobra Kai mock trailer that sold the Karate Kid revival is revealed by the Netflix show’s co-creator

By
published

Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of Cobra Kai, has revealed the sizzle reel that sold the beloved Karate Kid sequel show

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in Cobra Kai season 6
(Image credit: Netflix)

Strike first, strike hard, no mercy. This is the creed of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the MO of the creators who revived Karate Kid after three decades. Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of the sequel show, has shared the sizzle reel that helped successfully land the production, as well as why AC/DC became so meaningful to the series.

Posting on Twitter, Hurwitz revealed the mock trailer used by himself, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald to help shop Cobra Kai around. The short edit combines clips from Karate Kid as well as various other movies Ralph Macchio and William Zabka were involved with, and some choice songs to demonstrate the tone the revival would have.

As Hurwitz explains, since they were pitching something with no original footage, the objective of a short edit like this is to capture the vibe and aesthetic of what they want the end product to look like. It’s pretty remarkable how close this feels to Cobra Kai overall, but then, that just demonstrates how deeply the creative team knew the project.

Jeff Yorkes, a seasoned editor who also co-created The Muppets Mayhem, helped piece the video together. The version shared includes a nod to Netflix, who picked up Cobra Kai from the third season after YouTube handled the first two, and Hurwitz adds that screen was changed depending on the platform they were pitching to.

‘Thunderstuck’ by AC/DC echoes through the back half, leading to the creators to become obsessed with Angus Young’s crackling riff and Brian Johnson’s anthemic chant. Licensing the rock powerhouse isn’t cheap, though, and it wasn’t until the sixth season they were able to squeeze it into the budget.

If ever there was a perfect song for Johnny and Miguel retrieving Cobra Kai, it’s that, so all’s well that ends well. Cobra Kai finished in February this year, with an upcoming movie, Karate Kid: Legends starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, set to continue the franchise.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

