The first trailer for a new Netflix action-thriller produced by Oldboy director Park Chan-wook sees two best friends become mortal enemies

The first trailer for Uprising (known as War and Revolt in Korea) has arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, buildings explode, swords are unsheathed, and two best friends become mortal enemies. The film takes place between 1592 and 1598, during the Japanese Invasions of Korea.

Per the official synopsis, "Cheon Yeong, a slave with remarkable martial prowess who struggles to break free from an unjust servitude, and Jong-ryeo, Cheon Yeong's master, meeting again as enemies of King Seonjo's closest military officer and volunteer soldier during a time of chaos."

The cast includes Gang Dong-won as Cheon Yeong, Park Jeong-min, as Jong-ryeo Cha Seung-won as King Seonjo, Kim Shin-rok as Bumdong, Jin Seon-kyu as Kim Ja-ryeong, Jung Sung-li as Genshin, and Kim Hyun in an undisclosed role. Kim Sang-man directs from a screenplay penned by Park Chan-wook and Shin Cheol.

Chan-wook told Korean entertainment site Sports Donga that he was writing the script for Uprising "for a long time, but [he] finished it in 2019." He had also intended to direct the film, but was busy with the HBO espionage thriller series The Sympathizer, so directing duties went to Sang-man instead.

Uprising is set to have its world premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival on October 2 before heading to Netflix on October 11. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you can add to your streaming queue right now.