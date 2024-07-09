Twisters first reactions praise the "spectacle" and "adrenaline-fueled action" of Glen Powell's new disaster movie

The first reactions are in for Twisters, a new disaster movie and a sequel to '90s favorite Twister, after the film's European premiere in London last night (July 8) – and people are loving leading duo Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones' performances and the movie's high-octane action scenes.

Twisters follows competing teams of storm-chasers in rural Oklahoma, racing against extreme weather and each other as they chase increasingly dangerous thrills. Alongside Powell and Edgar-Jones, the cast includes In the Heights' Anthony Ramos, Nope's Brandon Perea, Love Lies Bleeding's Katy O'Brian, and incoming Superman David Corenswet.

"If you want a great summer blockbuster this year, #TwistersMovie more than has you covered," tweeted GamesRadar+'s Emily Murray. "Great fun, led by charming duo Edgar-Jones and Powell, it’s also unafraid to take risks Glad I watched the original before as there’s neat callbacks – I feel this is a better film though!"

"Didn’t think I’d write this but #Twisters might just be my favourite film of the summer & one of [my] faves of 2024," wrote critic Scott J. Davis. "Thrilling and exciting in all the best ways - and tonnes of fun - as well as fab turns from Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glenn Powell, it’s gonna blow the theatrical roof off!"

Alongside the movie's cast and director Lee Isaac Chung, there was another surprise guest at the London premiere: a certain Top Gun: Maverick co-star of Powell's... "Tom Cruise at the Twisters premiere tonight. Ripple of excitement went through the audience as they realised," said Total Film's Jamie Graham. "Tom told everyone to 'enjoy the movie' as the lights went down. I did, a lot. Spectacle, heart, movie-star charisma, and a couple of ideas and themes swirling in the mix."

"The story leaves something to be desired, but #Twisters absolutely delivers where it matters with huge-scale thrilling set pieces," Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell tweeted . "Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell are an engaging lead duo, but it's Brandon Perea who steals every scene he's in."

"TWISTERS is exactly what one expects from a disaster flick – not more, not less," echoed critic Manuel São Bento. Adrenaline-fueled action, a predictable yet effective story & compelling protagonists elevated by Daisy Edgar-Jones & Glen Powell. It fulfills its sole, valid purpose of entertaining its target audience while reminding us of the importance of humanity & altruism in times of crisis."

Twisters arrives in UK cinemas on July 17 and US theaters on July 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.