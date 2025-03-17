The Boys star Jack Quaid is fans' top pick to play Max Payne after his new action movie, but the actor admits he's never played the games

Jack Quaid may be best known for landing himself in sticky situations as Hughie in The Boys, but fans now want him to play another major character. Following his performance in action movie Novocaine, plenty of gamers have been pointing out his uncanny resemblance to Max Payne.

The neo-noir shooter game follows New York City police detective turned vigilante Payne who sets himself on a mission of revenge after his family were murdered by drug addicts. There's no movie currently in the making but there was a loose 2008 adaptation starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, and fans are hoping a reboot could be on the cards.

Quaid shares some physical resemblance with the character and fans have been pulling shots of his new movie Novocaine, where he plays a bank worker who can't feel pain who goes on an unlikely rescue mission, to compare the two.

"Ok so….just sayin’ it right here, Jack Quaid could legit be Max Payne," one tweeted, while another added: "If Novocaine is the closest I’ll get to a fun Max Payne movie I ever get I’ll die happy. Great job." A third wrote: "I cannot be the only one who saw Jack Quaid in the Novocaine trailer and saw a young Max Payne (Sam Lake) right away?"

The actor himself has even gotten a whiff of the fan casting too, sharing in a recent Reddit AMA that he can see the resemblance. "I've seen people say that I look like Max Payne, and when I've looked at the box art, even I did a double-take," he wrote. "I love Rockstar's games, but unfortunately I've never played that one – it's next on the list, for sure."

