The Boys star and self-proclaimed "huge video game nerd" Jack Quaid says his dream role would be in a BioShock movie because it's "one of my favorite games of all time"

No Gods or Kings, only Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid in The Boys
(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys star Jack Quaid has revealed his dream acting role – and it's a perfect fit for the self-proclaimed "huge video game nerd."

After being asked what his dream role would be during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) interview on Reddit for his new action movie Novocaine, Quaid answered, "I would actually love to be in a live action adaptation of Bioshock – one of my favorite games of all time."

He added, "I think there's such a rich lore to that game that could be explored in a TV or movie adaptation."

As luck would have it, a BioShock movie is in the works over at Netflix. Director Francis Lawrence is still attached to helm the project, though it was revealed at last year's San Diego Comic-Con by producer Roy Lee that a "much smaller version" is now planned after Netflix "lowered the budgets."

Whether a trip to Rapture comes to pass or not remains to be seen for Quaid, but his striking similarity to another video game icon might see some other job offers come his way.

"I've seen people say that I look like Max Payne, and when I've looked at the box art, even I did a double-take," Quaid wrote of the action hero, himself styled after Remedy's Sam Lake. "I love Rockstar's games, but unfortunately I've never played that one – it's next on the list, for sure."

Quaid is no poser or slouch with the controller in his hand, either. In a separate answer, he confirmed that he has beaten Bloodborne and Sekiro, and is making serious inroads into Elden Ring – even if he needs Reddit's help to get through The Lands Between.

"Actually, the thing I use Reddit the most for is tips and tricks on beating Fromsoft's bosses. I love how challenging the games are – it took me a while to get into them, but now I'm obsessed," Quaid said.

Jack Quaid is set to star in Novocaine (out on March 14 in the US and March 28 in the UK) and The Boys season 5. For more, check out our guides to upcoming movies and new TV shows.

