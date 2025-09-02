Nobody 2 is now available to watch on digital, just 18 days after the action movie was released in theaters

Nobody 2 is already available to watch on digital, only 18 days after its theatrical release. The action movie hit theaters less than three weeks ago on August 15, but you can now rent or buy it on VOD as of today (September 2).

The sequel to 2021's Nobody sees assassin-turned-family-man Hutch (Bob Odenkirk) in need of a break from his job, after the events of the first movie sent him into overdrive in order to pay off his debts. He takes his family on a much-needed vacation, but finds that he can't quite leave his work at home.

Alongside Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, and Christopher Lloyd reprise their roles from the first movie, while Sharon Stone and Colin Hanks join the cast for round two. John Wick creator Derek Kolstad returned to co-write the screenplay and Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto took over in the director's chair.

The sequel wasn't quite as well-received by critics as the original, dropping from 84% to 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, but still a hit with viewers (the audience score comes in at 89%).

Odenkirk and Kolstad are set to re-team on another upcoming movie, too: Normal, which Kolstad wrote and co-produced with Odenkirk. The crime thriller, directed by Ben Wheatley, stars Odenkirk as ​​Ulysses, who arrives in the sleepy town of Normal to act as a temporary sheriff. Henry Winkler and Lena Headey also star.

Nobody 2 is now available to watch on VOD. For more, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies still to come in 2025.