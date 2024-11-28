New Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning clip teases another major stunt, and you know it's a big deal because even Tom Cruise looks nervous

Tom Cruise has an absurd list of stunts and sequences under his belt in his action movie career. He's driven motorcycles over cliff-edges, clung to the side of planes during take-off, and performed a HALO jump from 25,000 feet. So if the Mission: Impossible star is looking nervous before performing another death-defying stunt, you know it's a big deal.

While the behind-the-scenes teaser for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning doesn't dive into the details of what Cruise is about to perform, his reaction really sells the gravity of the situation.

"Suiting up the impossible" begins the caption of the brief clip, which you can see below. In it, Cruise is fastened into a diving suit. As checks are made, pay close attention to his face. If we didn't know any better, we'd say he's looking nervous for whatever underwater stunt he's about to pull off.

Suiting up for the impossible. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning pic.twitter.com/v9EtG5qx3QNovember 26, 2024

Of course, we know Cruise made it out the other side – but there's every chance Mission: Impossible lead Ethan Hunt might not. While it's not been officially confirmed, Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning feels like the culmination of the long-running action series, which began in 1996.

That sense of finality even extends to Final Reckoning calling back to previous entries in the franchise. While the first Final Reckoning trailer pulls in some of Ethan Hunt's past allies, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the Rabbit's Foot – a biological weapon from Mission: Impossible 3 – is seemingly present.

How, or if, that plays into Ethan Hunt's final stand against the Entity remains to be seen. But we'll find out soon enough. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Pom Klementieff, hits cinemas on May 23, 2025.

