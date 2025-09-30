Leonardo DiCaprio chose his One Battle After Another character's sunglasses because he wanted to look like Boba Fett: "There's the weird Star Wars theme to this movie"

Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed that his One Battle After Another character's look was inspired by an unlikely source: Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The actor revealed that he personally picked out the sunglasses his character Bob wears over the course of the new movie, telling USA Today, "There's the weird Star Wars theme to this movie. I had this vision of these wraparound optical glasses like Boba Fett. Those are the ones I had to choose."

While Boba Fett doesn't quite wear sunglasses, Bob's shades are reminiscent of the bounty hunter's helmet. As for Bob, he's an ex-revolutionary who's dragged back into the fray to rescue his daughter from a corrupt military official – in wraparound sunglasses and a tatty red robe.

Directed by There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza helmer Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another is based on the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, and the cast also includes Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, and Sean Penn.

The movie has been a hit with critics and currently has a near-perfect score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as becoming the highest-rated movie of the year on Metacritic. Our own five-star One Battle After Another review called the film "one of the best studio movies in years" and "an instant classic."

One Battle After Another is out now in theaters. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the biggest upcoming movies still on the way in 2025.