First trailer for Brad Pitt's Formula One movie is giving big Top Gun: Maverick meets Moneyball vibes

The first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski's new movie F1 is here – and it sees Brad Pitt's retired racer dragged back to the track to mentor Formula One's next big star.

Well, kind of anyway. The teaser, which you can watch below, is super brief, having been shown during the British Grand Prix on July 7. But it still gives us an idea as to what to expect from the sports drama...

It opens with Pitt's Sonny Hayes, a driver who used to compete in the '90s before an accident forced him to hang up his helmet, explaining to Kerry Condon's character Kate that the only way their team can win is if they nail the course's bends. "Redbull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, now McLaren, all have a speed on the straights. Our shot is battling in the turns. We need to build our car for combat," he says, to which the pit-stop crewmember replies: "How am I supposed to make that safe?"

F1 | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

"Who said anything about safe?" Sonny claps back with a smile, which leads the promo into a montage of fast-paced driving shots and glimpses at Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies' characters all looking very pleased about something. Elsewhere, you can see Damson Idris's Joshua "Noah" Pearce, the talented youngster Sonny is brought in to coach, too.

While we didn't spot them in the trailer, real-life professional racers Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz Jr., Sergio Pérez, and Benoit Treluyer, and former engineer-turned-team manager Guenther Steiner are all set to play themselves in the movie.

Apple has yet to announce an official release date for F1 yet, but it did confirm that the original flick will land in cinemas prior to its streaming debut, sometime in summer 2025. In the meantime, check out our our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way across 2024 and beyond.