20 years after the Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx box office flop, Top Gun: Maverick and F1 director is set to reboot 80s classic Miami Vice

Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a brand new feature-length film based on the hit '80s detective series Miami Vice – and it's coming sooner than you might think.

According to Variety, the upcoming movie "explores the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami" and is "inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking." Casting is currently underway, with production set to begin in 2026. Much like Top Gun: Maverick and F1, Miami Vice will be filmed for IMAX.

The television series, created by Anthony Yerkin and Michael Mann, ran for five seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1989. Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as James "Sonny" Crockett and Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, two Metro-Dade Police Department detectives working undercover in Miami, Florida, to take down drug trafficking at the hands of several cartels. Notoriously, most episodes ended in a shootout before the suspect could be apprehended (a trope that prevails in action films of the same subgenre and has been parodied in many action comedies).

A movie based on the series and directed by Mann hit theaters in 2006, and starred Collin Farrell as Sonny and Jamie Foxx as Tubbs. The film failed both critically and financially, but still gets shown in arthouse theaters around the US and is widely regarded as a cult classic. Mann isn't listed as a producer on Kosinski's upcoming film, but we still trust his vision.

Miami Vice is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2027. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.