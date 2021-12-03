Enola Holmes comes to comics with a story set between the two Netflix films

The prose novel-turned-Netflix-movie Enola Holmes is branching out to comic books. Set firmly in the continuity of the Netflix film and its upcoming sequel, Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game is an original graphic novel (OGN) from the franchise's creator Nancy Springer, along with writer Mickey George and artist Giorgia Sposito. The OGN will be published by Legendary Comics as part of its new YA imprint.

Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game cover (Image credit: Cat Staggs (Legendary Comics YA))

In Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game, the teen detective is investigating the abduction of her brother Mycroft by a group of anarchists. Working with Lord Tewkesbury and a new character named Shag, she'll dive headlong into the dangerous case that takes her deep into the London Underground. For Enola, the case isn't just about saving her brother - but also about recovering something precious he took from her before he was abducted.

"We are so excited to expand Enola's world and story with an exciting new adventure in our graphic novel from this extremely talented creative team," says Legendary Comics' senior editor Nikita Kannekanti in the announcement. "Nancy has come up with a really fun story with some charming new characters and some returning familiar faces. I hope fans will enjoy solving the mystery with Enola!"

Nancy Springer is even making a cameo appearance in Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game, which she says is even more fun than developing the new story.

Enola Holmes began as a prose novel series by Springer, giving a twist to the Sherlock Holmes story by adding a super-sleuth of a teen sister to the mix. The franchise was adapted into a 2020 Netflix film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and a second film is in development for a hopeful 2022 debut .

Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game goes on sale on August 23, 2022.