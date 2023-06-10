Enchanted Portals just got a new trailer as part of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

This 2D platformer will see you play as Bobby and Penny, two rookie magicians that end up stuck between dimensions thanks to mishap with a spellbook. You can play it solo or in two-player co-op, but either way you'll need be ready for some serious trials ahead.

Coming to you from developer Xixo Games Studio and publisher Perp Games, Enchanted Portals will see you work through a variety of stages set in unique worlds the duo find on their journey through different dimensions.

The game is definitely channeling some serious Cuphead vibes, both with its old-school cartoon art style and in the movement of its wand-waving protagonists. It sounds like there's going to be a similar level of challenge too, with multi-stage boss battles to take on in each world.

You'll be able to unlock more spells and moves as you progress though, including fire and ice, a magic bubble capable of blocking attacks, and even a broom to fly on. Watch out though, as the enemies have a few tricks of their own that could restrict your ability to jump or even attack if you're not careful.

Enchanted Portals is due to drop on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch in late summer 2023 - so hopefully it's not long now. You can wishlist the game on Steam now though to stay up to date.

