Emma Frost joins the cast of Invincible Iron Man in April

Fresh off revealing its full March 2023 solicitations, Marvel Comics is now showing off some of what the publisher is planning for April as well, with a look at the cover of April's Invincible Iron Man #5 which brings Emma Frost into the title.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The connection between Iron Man and the X-Men has been growing since writer Gerry Duggan took up his current position as Iron Man writer alongside his ongoing X-Men run, including Tony Stark's upcoming involvement in the story 'Fall of X', which will bring in Iron Man-esque Stark Sentinels.

In April's Invincible Iron Man #5 from Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri however, he'll bring a bit of the X-Men into the Invincible Iron Man title as Emma Frost joins the cast to "pull Tony Stark out from rock bottom."

Emma takes center stage on the cover of Invincible Iron Man #5 by Kael Ngu holding a bloodied Iron Man helmet as the title's regular logo is crossed out and replaced with an Emma Frost logo.

As one of the most aristocratic of the X-Men with numerous connections to old money and high society, Emma Frost has known Tony Stark for some time, and now it seems she's coming to his rescue as he reaches a new low point.

What will the new connection between Emma Frost and Tony Stark have to do with those Stark Sentinels and Fall of X? We'll have to wait and see, but it seems like there will certainly be a growing crossover between Iron Man and X-Men as Duggan's run on both titles continues.

Stay on top of all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.