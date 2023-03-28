Disney's new Elemental trailer introduces us to Element City

A new trailer for Disney and Pixar's Elemental is here.

According to the movie's official synopsis, Elemental follows an unlikely pair,a fire element named Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie), in a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we meet the residents of Element City: air, earth, water, and fire. Each type lives in their own part of town and never leaves. "We all live by one simple rule," Ember (Leah Lewis) says. "Elements cannot mix." It's Wade (Mamoudou Athie), who encourages Ember to leave Fire Town and discover what the world has to offer.

Peter Sohn directs from a screenplay by Brenda Hsueh. The film is inspired by Sohn's upbringing in New York City. The cast also includes Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale, an air element, and Catherine O'Hara as Brook, Wade's mother.

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," Sohn said when the film was introduced at D23. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams – all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to Elemental."

Elemental is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies for everything else there is to get excited about.