Elden Ring's demigods aren't named after George R.R. Martin after all

"Elden Ring is exciting enough, no need to make up stuff"

Elden Ring
It turns out Elden Ring isn't hiding George R.R. Martin's initials.

Last week, it emerged that all of Elden Ring's main gods and demigods have names beginning with either G, R, or M. This led to speculation that George R.R. Martin used his initials to name these characters, but it now appears that this isn't the case.

In a blog post, the author has confirmed that the rumour is false and seems wholly surprised that this was a talking point in the first place. "This was news to me," says Martin. 

"I have been writing and publishing stories since 1971, and I suspect that I have been giving characters names beginning with R and G and M since the start. Along with the other twenty-three letters of the alphabet as well. Coming up with names is hard, especially since A Song of Ice & Fire uses so many of them, and I am fond of giving family members and close kin names that have something in common… but really, why would I have to hide my name inside the game? My name is right there ON the game, as one of the creators."

Martin then praises the FromSoftware title, saying it doesn't need stories like this when the game is already so interesting. He writes, "Hey, Elden Ring is exciting enough, no need to make up stuff."

George R.R. Martin wrote the mythos for Elden Ring and has been complementary of the game since its release attributing "almost all the credit" for Elden Ring's success to Miyazaki and his team.

