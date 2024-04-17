Elden Ring streamer beats the RPG with morse code, gets skill-checked by notoriously bad Elden Ring player Elon Musk, then ratios him on his own platform

Every time Elden Ring challenge runs seem to have reached their peak, someone comes along to set the bar even higher. For streamer Silithur, who recently beat the RPG using nothing more than a Morse Code input, however, beating the Elden Beast was just one part of an immensely cathartic double whammy involving none other than Elon Musk.

Earlier this week, Silithur's efforts were highlighted on Twitter. In a video shared by Dexerto, you can see him using different Morse Code inputs to control his character. It's an extremely janky system - the input for going left, for instance, takes several moments to override as Silithur dots and dashes his way through the input for going forwards. Nevertheless, he was able to defeat the Elden Beast, beating Elden Ring with nothing but a single button and codified inputs.

That effort caught the attention of Tesla YouTuber Steven Mark Ryan, who highlighted Silithur's victorious clip. That, in turn, caught the attention of Elon Musk, who suggested that beating Elden Ring's final boss with Morse Code was not very impressive, actually. According to Musk, "the final battle is beautiful, but easy," and Silithur should "try that with Malenia."

Well…Easy because I’m so good at this game you mean? pic.twitter.com/0qzZ0hH7NaApril 16, 2024 See more

I'll skip over the fact that Elon Musk is widely considered to not be very good at Elden Ring, thanks to the frankly terrible character build he shared after the game came out in 2022. Instead of dwelling on that lack of game knowledge, I'll move straight on to the fact that Silithur had, in fact, already beaten Malenia with his Morse Code inputs. He posted a video of that feat in response to Musk's comment suggesting that Elden Beast is "easy because I'm so good at this game." To add insult to injury, Silithur issued Musk a big fat ratio, amassing 11 times as many likes as the callout post, which has to sting particularly badly when you own the platform you're getting ratioed on.

Exactly whether the Morse Code build is the most impressive Elden Ring challenge I've ever seen is tricky to determine, because there are so very, very many to pick from. Recently, one Elden Ring streamer completed a no-hit effort that defeated all of the Great Rune bosses by using a saxophone . I think, however, that my absolute favorite effort sits with Perrikaryal, who beat Elden Ring using only the power of her mind .

Here's everything we know about Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree .