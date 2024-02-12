Elden Ring speedrunner completes no-hit randomizer run after more than 1,000 attempts and nearly a year of trying

After more than 1,000 attempts, an Elden Ring streamer has beaten the game without taking a single hit and using a randomizer mod to change every enemy.

The achievement belongs to streamer LilAggy, who's been trying their darndest to beat Elden Ring with every enemy changed thanks to a randomizer mod, and has been going at it for around 11 months now. This could leave them facing dozens of Malenia's throughout the game, or, as the clip below shows, taking on an Erdtree Avatar instead of the Elden Beast as the final boss of the game.

IT FINALLY HAPPENEDAFTER 1000+ ATTEMPTS... WORLD FIRST ELDEN RING ITEM + ENEMY RANDOMIZER NO HIT RUN pic.twitter.com/7L6ZLtlpQbFebruary 11, 2024

What's more, they had to get through the entire game without taking a single hit. Understandably, the streamer plays with a magic-oriented build, because what better way to avoid taking hits than to stand back and pepper your targets with ranged attacks? That's what ultimately got them through Elden Ring without taking a hit after more than 1,000 attempts.

Of course, it wasn't always like this. The beginning of their playthrough has them striking down enemies with a shield bash, of all things, because you can't just start Elden Ring firing off a million ranged spells at your enemies. Defeating the opening boss tutorial area boss, which is replaced with an Erdtree Avatar, with nothing but a shield is just incredible.

The randomizer mod throws out some utterly wild scenarios, and credit to LilAggy for rolling with the punches. Instead of fighting Margit, the Fell Omen for example, they're forced to face off against the irritating Godskin Duo, but thankfully, by this point in the playthrough they'd managed to acquire a staff and ranged spells to deal with the duo.

With situations like this popping up basically every boss fight, no wonder it took LilAggy over 1,000 attempts to pull this feat off. Keep in mind that this isn't just a tough run - at right around four hours 30 minutes in total, this is actually also a speedrun, and it's a really impressive one.

Who knows what the SoulsBorne community is going to pull off when the Elden Ring DLC eventually rolls around.