Elden Ring patch 1.06 curtails two popular evading abilities

Some of Elden Ring's most popular abilities and weapons regarding build crafting have just been nerfed in patch 1.06.

Publisher Bandai Namco confirms (opens in new tab) on its website that the popular RPG's latest update contains tweaks for the Ash of War - Bloodhound Step and Quick Step abilities alongside the Corpse Piler weapon skill, which relates to the Rivers of Blood katana.

Now you'll find that Bloodhound Step has reduced travel distance and invincibility frames. You can increase the travel distance if you're travelling light, though you'll notice the ability doesn't perform as well regardless when used continuously. Quick Step, meanwhile, has had its activation interval shortened when used in succession, which FromSoftware hopes increases its ability to "circle around the enemy when locked-on". You'll also notice that performance has been reduced when used continuously, and, much like Bloodhound Step, you'll see a greater travel distance if you travel light.

As for the Rivers of Blood, FromSoftware has nerfed the katana through its Corpse Piler weapon skill. The damage has been decreased alongside the bleed build-up when hit with the blood attack. Fret not, though, as the damage when hit by the blade has only been reduced slightly.

Elsewhere, you'll now be able to send summoning signs to summons pools in multiple areas, even distance ones. Much larger areas can also be invaded. Regardless of whether you're looking to help or hinder other players, all of that looks easier now.

Did you know that Elden Ring got more YouTube views at launch than GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined?