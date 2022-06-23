Elden Ring gets the wonderful SNES demake treatment

It finally happened: someone's made an Elden Ring demake for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

YouTube channel 64 Bits has debuted the video just below, showing their demake of Elden Ring for the SNES. The short video gives a lovely look into the pixelated realms of The Lands Between, showing the player character venturing around the overworld before dungeon crawling to do battle.

There are some fan-favourite characters and encounters in the demake footage, including Starscourge Radahn and his beloved horse, Leonard, as well as Malenia and her deadly Waterfowl Dance move. The famed Turtle Pope even pops up at one point, complete with a player-generated message reading "praise the dog!"

In terms of combat though, the Elden Ring demake takes place in a 2.5D perspective, where the pixelated player character jabs at enemies in between dodging and rolling around the screen to evade attacks. Actually, now that we stop and think, it really isn't all that different from Elden Ring's core combat tenets - you've just got a hell of a lot less room to work with here on one screen.

The project from 64 Bits is an absolute treat to look at, and we're honestly a bit gutted we can't play this little project for ourselves. Does anyone feel like demaking Elden Ring in its entirety for us? Thanks in advance.

Oh, and the video even features Ranni the Witch telling you to subscribe to the 64 Bits, unless you want to be maidenless.

If you're looking for something even more retro focused, check out this Elden Ring demake that shows how The Lands Between would look on the original Game Boy. You can even play it now (opens in new tab), if you fancy it.

Did you know that Elden Ring's song lyrics are computer-generated nonsense?