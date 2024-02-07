Elden Ring experts are far from impressed by the idea of a Genshin-style mobile game

Elden Ring fans are reacting to the mobile port news and have started theorizing how the Genshin Impact-style app could look.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Elden Ring is getting a free-to-play mobile port with Genshin Impact-style microtransactions . Understandably, fans of the FromSoftware title are skeptical about how well the action RPG will translate to mobile devices, especially if it's likely to be full of microtransactions and require players to explore The Lands Between by tapping their screen.

Elden Ring fans and FromSoftware experts are already reacting negatively to the news. The report was shared by Reuters reporter Josh Ye via Twitter, and has since been picked up by various well-known fans. For instance, Dark Souls YouTuber illusionarywall quote tweeted Ye's report and simply added: "...what?"

The Dark Souls fan seemed to be mostly dismayed by the free-to-play and microtransaction element of reported developer Tencent's plans. "I'm imagining a stressed developer somewhere being tasked with figuring out how to replace the crafting system with loot boxes," illusionarywall continues. Elsewhere on Twitter, another FromSoftware fan and YouTuber, @Ziostorm1, shared a glimpse into what Elden Ring mobile could look like, and it's about as chaotic as you're imagining.

Leaked images of Elden Ring Mobile! pic.twitter.com/5K57hnIcG2February 6, 2024 See more

Other fans have also poked fun at the possibility of a free-to-play Elden Ring and brought back the Ubisoft Elden Ring meme that re-imagines the game flooded with chaotic UI. It's overwhelming, to say the least.

So hype for elden ring mobile pic.twitter.com/LcC3lfAbAiFebruary 7, 2024 See more

"Imagine you still can’t pause, you get a call and come back to find out you got invaded and lost 4 hours of soul farming," one Twitter user said . "Oh god please no Genshin Ring," a fan on Reddit also shared.