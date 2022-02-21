Elden Ring devs ask players to avoid posting spoilers, please

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware is asking players to not post spoilers online once the game is out in the wild.

Earlier today on February 21, the official Elden Ring Twitter account posted the statement seen just below. The short letter, which reads like it was written by someone in Elden Ring's world, asks players to be mindful of those who don't want the new game spoiled for them over the coming days and weeks, as we draw to closer to the release of the RPG.

#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/50SfwF3Ch0February 21, 2022 See more

Elden Ring spoilers are pretty sure to make the rounds quickly once the game launches later this week, no matter what social media or forum sites you use. It's worth noting that the game's community consider the existence of a boss or character a direct spoiler, not just story content. Definitely something to remember when posting any clips or screenshots online.

Elden Ring has been a long time coming. After its unveiling in 2019, FromSoftware went radio silent on the game until last year - popping up at Gamescom in August with a release date of January. After such a prolonged wait, it'd be a shame to have the mysteries of Miyazaki and George RR Martin spilled right at the last moment.

Elden Ring tips | Is Elden Ring on PS4? | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass? | How to get the Elden Ring horse