Education producers go A Long Way Down

An Education producers Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey are developing an adaptation of Nick Hornby's 2005 novel, A Long Way Down .

There's something of the circle of life about this move, as Hornby previously adapted An Education from Lynn Barber's memoir for Dwyer and Posey.

Hornby's novel, which will be adapted by Skins scribe Jack Thorne, follows four individuals who meet on the roof of a tower on New Year's Eve, all of them having gone seperately with the intention of killing themselves.

Despite the bleak-sounding premise Dwyer has described this as "a very life affirming story", with plenty of Hornby's trademark black humour at play.

The project is backed by Film4, and will begin shooting next spring in the UK. Director and casting details are yet to be confirmed.

Are you keen for another big-screen Hornby adap?