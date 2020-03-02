E3 2020 is "moving ahead full speed" despite Coronavirus concerns

E3 2020 is still going ahead despite ongoing concerns about the spread of Coronavirus, with organizers the Entertainment Software Association confirming that the recent cancellation of the Game Developers Conference hasn't affected its current schedule for the LA-based expo in June.

"Everyone is watching the situation very closely" said the ESA in a statement to Vice Games. "We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees. Given what we know at this time, we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June."

E3 remains one of the biggest annual gaming event in the industry, but recent pullouts from Sony and others suggest this year could be the show's quietest, despite taking place at the precipice of next-gen with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X launching later this year.

The show's 2020 attendee list does, however, currently include the likes of Bethesda, Activision, Ubisoft, Microsoft, and more, though it's possible that - as with GDC - companies will begin withdraw from this year's show one by one, citing concerns for the health of their employees.

Coronavirus has not yet been declared a global pandemic, but many cities across the United States are beginning to issue state of emergency warnings in preparation for the disease's spread. There are currently no known cases of the virus in Los Angeles, but the ESA will likely be keeping a close eye on the situation in the remaining months till the show takes place, and making decisions accordingly.

