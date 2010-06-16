Popular

E3 2010: Star Fox, PilotWings, Paper Mario and more coming to 3DS

Nintendo just announced more than we ever expected

Five hours ago we assumed Nintendo would just mention the Nintendo 3DS as a new piece of hardware, not fully reveal what it looks like, show us how the glasses-free 3D effect works and announce a boatload of games on the way.

We've only had a brief hands-on with the unit itself, but we do have a full list of games. Two already have us (somehow more) excited for the platform - Star Fox 64 and PilotWings Resort,yet neither was highlight during the show.The full blast of in-development games follows below, though it's very vague and likely won't be representative of finished names and products.

ACTIVISION

DJ Hero 3D

AQ Interactive

cubic ninja

Atlus

Etrian Odyssey
Shin Megami Tensei
SMT: Persona
SMT: Devil Survivor

Capcom

Resident Evil Revelations
Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition

EA

FIFA Soccer
Madden NFL
The Sims 3

Gameloft

Asphalt GT

Harmonix

Music game (imagine they'll title it later)

Hudson Soft

Bomberman game
DECA Sports game
KORORINPA game

Konami

Baseball game
Contra game
Frogger game
Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D: The Naked Sample
Pro Evo soccer game

Level 5

Professor Layton and the Mask of Miracle

Majesco

Bloodrayne: The Shroud
A Boy and his Blob
Face Racers: Photo Finish
Lion's Pride: Adventures on the Serengeti
Martha Stewart
Wonderworld Amusement Park

Marvelous Entertainment

BOKUJYOUMONOGATARI 3D (name thankfully not final)

Namco Bandai

Dragon Ball game
Gundam game
Pac-Man & Galaga games
Ridge Racer game
Super Robot game

Nintendo

Animal Crossing game
Kid Icarus: Uprising
Mario Kart game
nintendogs + cats
Paper Mario game
PilotWings Resort (pictured)
Star Fox 64 3D
Steel Diver

Rocket

Crash-City GP
VS-robo

Sega

Sonic game
Super Monkey Ball game

Square-Enix

Chocobo Racing (name not final)
Dragon Quest game
Final Fantasy game
Kindgdom Hearts 3D

Take-Two

Carnival Games franchise

Tecmo

Dead or Alive game
Dynasty Warriors games
Ninja Gaiden game
Samurai Warriors

TOMY

Lovely Lisa 3D
Naruto Shippuden Action

THQ

de Blob 2
Kung Fu Panda Kaboom of Doom
Marvel Super Hero Squad Infinity Gauntlet
The Penguins of Madagascar
Puss N Boots
Saints Row: Drive-By

Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed: Lost Legacy
Battle of Giants: Dinosaur Strike
Driver Renegade
Hollywood 61
TC Ghost Recon game
TC Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Warner Bros

Batman game
LEGO game

We'll have more on the 3DS later today and throughout the show.