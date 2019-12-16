Dying Light 2 trailers, release date, and everything else you need to know

Dying Light 2 is coming early next year, spring 2020 in fact, which means we're in for more zombie-slaying, parkouring action very, very soon. After the ongoing success of the original Dying Light, the emergence of a sequel didn't come as much of a surprise. And this one is going to deliver 100 hours of content, including a 15-20 hour campaign.

If you just want the fast facts, you need not look any further this page, devoted to all the important info on the Dying Light 2 release date, platforms, and more. We'll be updating this with fresh details on a continual basis in the lead up to the game's release too, so be sure to bookmark it and keep checking back in for the latest news and gossip about the zombie game that could rule all other zombie games.

Despite originally being pegged to a 2019 launch, the Dying Light 2 release date has been slightly pushed back to a vague "Spring 2020" window. That period could range from anywhere between March to June, but hopefully it veers further towards the earlier range, as we're not sure how much longer we can wait.

The delayed release date was announced alongside a new gameplay trailer seen above, which gives us our first proper look at infected protagonist Aiden Caldwell, the new open world of The City, and the narrative sandbox storytelling systems at play. Check it out above, and don't tell me you're not excited.

Techland has also confirmed Dying Light 2 will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett when they are released too, so prepare for beautiful gore to get even more glisteny.

Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years after the first game

Techland has described the time period of Dying Light 2 as the "new dark ages", where the zombie apocalypse has dragged society back to a Hobbesian state of nature, and humanity is just as likely to kill itself than be eaten up by the hordes of undead parading the streets of Harran (the Turkish-set city from the first game).

As for who you'll be playing as, that's unclear, but it sure sounds like noted voice actor Troy Baker in those trailers, so hopefully this new protagonist will be somewhat more charismatic than Dying Light's archetypal snooze-fest Kyle Crane.

The Dying Light 2 gameplay demo is a sight to behold

Despite the absence of any release date, Techland was more than happy to show off several minutes of direct gameplay footage at E3 2018, which implies that the game is very much in the final stages of production.

Naturally, the updated visuals look stunning, and Techland seem to be making the most of the Xbox One X to show off all those rich colours and sharply drawn skylines. The demo also gives you a good idea of the game's updated parkour and combat mechanics, so it's well worth a watch for any interested fan.

Exclusive Dying Light 2 concept art gives you a first proper look at the new zombies, setting, and more

You can't have a game called Dying Light 2 without featuring the walking dead themselves. While Techland has been coy to share details about its new take on the infected, GamesRadar+ has got the first big scoop on the shuffling corpses with this exclusive concept art, showing off an infected Peacekeeper enemy.

Read more How Dying Light 2 is a culmination of everything Techland has learnt making zombie games so far

“We have this whole cycle of infected life in the game” explains Dying Light 2’s Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektała. “The infected start as a Viral, which is someone who just got bitten and just got infected, so they still show traces of humanity, and at this point they are very quick, very dangerous – they avoid the sun at all costs. But after some time in that state, they turn into what we call Biters, which are your regular zombies; slowly moving infected that, if able, will try and grab you and infect you or eat you, but the sunlight is dangerous to them, and they are not as quick and as agile as the Virals.”

“And if Biters stay in the sun for a long period of time or under a UV light, they turn into Degenerates; decaying zombies that are very weak with pieces of flesh falling off of them, so they’re not really that dangerous to you. But still you have to keep an eye for them because Dying Light 2 is a systemic game, a lot of things happen emergently. And of course, there’s a different path of evolution for the Infected where they turn into the Volatiles, which are the most dangerous, extreme night predators. If you see them, you just need to run. There’s no fighting with those guys because they will just kill you.”

Credit: Techland

But wait; there's more. Techland recently released yet more concept art that GamesRadar+ can exclusively show you in the lead up to E3 2019, showing off a dilapidated theme park (seen above) that's no doubt host to all manner of nastiness. The artwork's accompanying description reads as follows:

“Players are directly responsible for shaping the world of Dying Light 2. Player choices will influence whole regions, districts, areas of The City. Dying Light 2 will often force you to make decisions on the spot, and the outcome can be unexpected. This particular scene depicts just that - how one good deed can end in destruction. This theme park, once a bustling, lively district, now sits in ruins, the oversized Octopus attraction mirroring the famous Ferris wheel in Pripyat, near Chernobyl."

Dying Light 2 is much more of an RPG this time around

One of the most surprising things about Dying Light 2's reveal was the announcement that Chris Avellone - a famed games writer known for his work on multitudes of RPGs, from Divinity: Original Sin 2 to Fallout: New Vegas - has been assisting Techland with designing the game's story, which is now far more ambitious than Kyle Crane's linear tale in Dying Light.

In Dying Light 2, the plot is an organic, reactive entity that can weave in multiple directions, depending on how you decide to respond to situations in the zombie apocalypse. In turn, your actions will affect the world around you, from the threat level of its populace to the scarcity of its resources.

