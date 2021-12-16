Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC system requirements have been revealed

The Dying Light 2 PC system requirements have been revealed and the game’s developer has given the details for both minimum and recommended settings as well as both settings with ray-tracing on.

Announced today, Dying Light 2 developer Techland revealed exactly what PC players will need in order to play the highly anticipated sequel in just a few months time. The requirements are organised into four different categories, minimum specs, recommended specs, ray-tracing recommended specs, and ray-tracing minimum specs.

For the recommended settings, Techland suggests that players have an Intel or AMD CPU running at 3.6 GHz or higher, at least 16GB of RAM, as well as an NVIDIA or AMD graphics card with at least 6GB of dedicated VRAM. Those with lower specs can still play Dying Light 2 though as all you need is Intel Core i3-9100/AMD Ryzen 3 2300X at 3.5 GHz, 8GB of RAM, and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 GPU. You can see the full specifications below.

Dying Light 2 PC requirements

Minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 (4 cores /4 threads) @ 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2300X (4 cores / 4 threads) @ 3.5 GHz

8GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB VRAM)

Recommended:

CPU: Intel or AMD CPU running at 3.6 GHz or higher (e.g., Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, or newer)

16GB GPU: Dedicated NVIDIA or AMD graphics card with at least 6GB of dedicated VRAM and support for DirectX 11.0 and Shader Model 5.1 (e.g., NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB, or newer)

Ray-Tracing On Minimum System Requirements (for 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second):

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K @3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @3.6 GHz, or newer

16GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB, or newer

Ray-Tracing On Recommended System Requirements (for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second):

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K @ 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.6 GHz

16GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB, or newer

There’s not long to wait now until we can get our hands on Dying Light 2, a wait which has felt especially long since the game was delayed a second time from December 7, 2021 to its current release date of February 4, 2022. We did get a new Dying Light 2 gameplay video recently to tide us over though, which showed off new parkour skills and some zombie kills.