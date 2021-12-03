Dwayne Johnson shares a first look at Total Film's Black Adam cover

The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change forever... Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero Black Adam is set to storm the big screen next year, and Total Film's celebrating early with our huge 2022 preview.

Black Adam features on the cover of the new magazine, with Johnson sharing a first look at the subscriber's version of Total Film on Twitter. "I’m pumped to share with you our new Total Film subscriber cover," he wrote alongside the cover while also quoting Black Adam: "You’re right. Superheroes don’t kill bad people. But I do." Check it out below.

“You’re right. Superheroes don’t kill bad people. But I do.” ~ #BlackAdam The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing. I’m pumped to share with you 🌎 our new @TotalFilm subscriber cover. Newsstand cover DROPS NEXT 12/9 #TotalFilm#2022Preview#TheManInBlack pic.twitter.com/RoBTxJNIcRDecember 3, 2021 See more

Johnson's social posts are just the beginning of our Black Adam coverage... Prepare for our newsstand cover, exclusive images, and more to land next week. We won't spoil what's to come here, but you're going to want to keep an eye on our social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

Below, check out a full look at the subscribers' cover of Black Adam, which shows off a hooded Dwayne Johnson looking into your fiery soul.

