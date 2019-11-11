Pre-order the Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick & Morty box set now and save 30% next week

If Rick Sanchez shows up at your door and says you're going on an adventure, you make sure your life insurance policy is up to date, and then you go on the damn adventure. So if you can pre-order the Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty box set for $20.40 at Amazon , a discount of nearly a third off its sticker price when it arrives on November 19, you pre-order it. "Ok, but what the hell is this thing," you may ask as you click the "Add to Cart" button. Let me explain.

Dungeons & Dragon vs Rick and Morty is an all-in-one introduction to D&D (our top pick of the best tabletop RPGs ) for fans of Rick & Morty. It's also a new adventure for any kind of D&D group to embark on if they enjoy the show. The box set bundles in a new adventure for the game set in a strange and terrible world conjured up by Rick, a Rick-annotated rulebook that includes all the references you'll need to run and play the game, and handy accessories like a set of 11 polyhedral dice, a special Dungeon Master screen to keep your secrets secret, and ready-to-play character sheets.

You could jump straight into this box set from Rick & Morty season 4 , but you'll get even more out of it if you read the comics it's based on. This rabbit hole goes even deeper with the Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons comic book - you can pick up the first part for $11.59 on Amazon and pre-order the second ahead of its arrival next year for $17.99 on Amazon .

Or you could just roll straight into the whole thing completely unprepared for the true Morty experience. There's no wrong way to go about it, as long as you don't roll a 1.