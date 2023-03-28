Dungeons & Dragons Online is giving away a bunch of old-school MMO content for free

Dungeons & Dragons Online developer Standing Stone Games is currently offering a bunch of free content to show its apprehensions for players of its long-running MMO.

"We would like to thank you for supporting us!" Standing Stone Games said on the official Dungeons & Dragons Online website (opens in new tab). "Now through April 23rd, 2023 you can enter a special Coupon Code through Redeem Code in the DDO Store in-game to unlock a trove of quests, raids, and adventure packs for free!"

The code you'll need to use is DUNGEONCRAWL, and once redeemed, this content will be permanently added to your account. According to the developer, everyone can take advantage of this offer regardless of whether you play for free, are a Premium subscriber or a VIP member.

Get tons of free quests with the coupon code DUNGEONCRAWL! Learn more on https://t.co/GnxzXggpMt: https://t.co/GjqeSfWk4b #DDO pic.twitter.com/vdGwyyp0thMarch 24, 2023 See more

No less than 47 quests packs are up for grabs, including Against the Slave Lords, Attack On Stormreach, and Delera's Tomb. On top of that, from now until April 23, Standing Stone is also offering the game's earliest expansions, Masterminds of Sharn, Menace of the Underdark, Mists of Ravenloft, and The Shadowfell Conspiracy for just 99 points each on the DDO Store. So if you're a fan of Dungeons & Dragons Online or are thinking of getting into the MMO, be sure to take advantage of these generous offers while you can.

The latest movie adaptation of the tabletop RPG arrives in cinemas this week and has been going down well with critics. In our Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves review, we said "A Pine-fuelled mix of humour, handsome settings and high-stakes action turns the beloved board game into a big-screen treat."

Here's our pick of the best MMORPGs you can (and should) play today.