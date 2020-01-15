Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has a massive day one update that adds sub stories

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC January 17, but Bandai Namco is already prepping for launch with a massive, 11gb day one update. The update is comprised of two separate patches, 1.01 and 1.02, which together improve loading times and add quality of life improvements and new sub stories.

Broken down into two patches, patch 1.01 adds "system features related to bonuses," while patch 1.02 improves loading times, adds fast travel to Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the world map, adjusts "the entry fee of the Time Attacks," and adds sub stories and other adjustments (thanks Wccftech ). The mention of additional sub stories is exciting if you're hoping for a robust story to potentially expand on the known DBZ lore.

11 gigs is a sizable day one update no matter how you spin it, and Steam lists the minimum storage requirement as 36gb. For those reasons, those looking to minimize wait times would do well to clear up the right amount of space before launch this Friday.

If you still aren't sure what's so exciting about another Dragon Ball Z game, let me fill you in. Kakarot is a full-fledged RPG with a story spanning the entire Z series, from the fight with Raditz all the way through the Buu saga. There's an in-depth skill tree, side quests, fishing, cooking, stat buffs, and potentially story sections that add to the source material's lore.