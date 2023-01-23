Dragon Age 4's production director leaves BioWare after 19 years

Another Dragon Age: Dreadwolf lead has departed BioWare.

As Eurogamer (opens in new tab) reported earlier today on January 23, BioWare veteran Mac Walters has officially departed the studio. Walters has been working at BioWare for an incredible 19 years, starting out with the developer by working on the original Jade Empire.

What Walters is undoubtedly known for with audiences around the globe, though, is the Mass Effect trilogy. Walters would go on to serve as lead writer for both Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, rounding out the trilogy as focal point for character development and story, two aspects of which BioWare's series is obviously beloved.

Walters would then go on to serve as the creative director on Mass Effect Andromeda, stepping up from his position as lead writer on the main trilogy. Next for the veteran came a role at the head of Anthem, BioWare's sadly ill-fated venture into the online multiplayer shooter space a few years after Mass Effect Andromeda.

Now though, Walters departs BioWare partway through the development of Dragon Age 4, a project on which he was production director. The long-awaited follow-up to 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is currently without a release date after years of development, and BioWare originally revealed it was in the middle of production as of last year in June 2022.

Unfortunately, Walters is the latest in a long line of high-profile departures from the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf development team. Executive producer Christian Daley departed the studio in early 2022, and the sequel's creative director departed the year prior in 2021.

A previous report claimed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf would launch in 2023, although as the months tick by, there's ultimately less and less chance this materializes.