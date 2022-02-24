Dragon Age 4 is in the "middle of production" according to BioWare.

The update on the forthcoming sequel comes in a blog post from BioWare general manager Gary McKay, yesterday on February 23. "For the next Dragon Age, we are right in the middle of Production, which is a great feeling," writes McKay, adding that the game's "blueprint" was completed last year.

The first half of the post from McKay is dedicated to walking readers through the lifecycle of a game's development. McKay reveals that Dragon Age 4 has passed the concept and pre-production phases, where the game's vision and technical foundations are outlined, and game mechanics are cemented.

This is a positive step for Dragon Age 4. Considering past reports have claimed the game suffered from an internal reboot at BioWare, with live service elements being entirely scrapped in favor of a more traditional RPG, it's a good sign that the sequel is right in the middle of the production phase, and characters, environments, and gameplay are coming together.

Elsewhere in the blog post however, it's revealed that executive producer Christian Dailey has departed BioWare. Dailey's recent departure is unfortunately just the latest in a long line of high-profile exits from the studio, as Dragon Age 4 creative director Matt Goldman left the developer late last year in 2021. After all the setbacks BioWare and Dragon Age 4 have suffered over the last two years, here's hoping there's some light at the end of the tunnel for them both.

