Dr Disrespect is streaming again and says he has "no idea" why he was banned from Twitch

Streamer Dr Disrespect has returned to streaming on YouTube.

In a broadcast entitled "Dr Disrespect is BACK. And the entire world watched", Dr Disrespect – whose real name is Guy Beahm – broadcast to a peak of 510,000 viewers over the weekend (thanks, Gamespot ).

Beahm kicked off the stream in a candid address with his audience about his mysterious Twitch ban. "A lot of people wanna know… they wanna know what happened.' Why did you get banned?'" Beahm said. "Guess what? I want you to look me in the f--king eyes when I say this, okay? We still have no idea.

"We have no idea. And I'm gonna tell you this right now… as far as I'm concerned, we didn't do anything to warrant a ban, let alone how they went about banning us. No communication before. No reaching out. Nothing. Boom. Done."

While there's no confirmation of a formal deal between Beahm and YouTube, the streamer acknowledged he was letting "the legal professionals do what they need to do" in regards to his "heavy contract" with Twitch.

Dr Disrespect was permanently banned from Twitch in June. It remains unclear why Dr Disrespect was removed from the streaming platform, although Dr Disrespect was quick to issue a statement saying the company had not confirmed the "specific reason" on why his channel was deleted .

"As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service," a Twitch representative told press at the time. "These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community."

Prior to his removal, Dr Disrespect had over four million followers on the streaming platform, as well as that "heavy" exclusivity contract with Twitch.

Beahm is no stranger to controversy, of course. As we summarised recently, during E3 2019, Beahm had a cameraman following him around, live streaming his experience. He followed him inside the male bathrooms at the event while continuing to stream, which is against convention rules. He was subsequently suspended from Twitch and his E3 badge was revoked , but two weeks later, his Twitch channel was reinstated.

In August last year, Musician Jimmy Wong called out Dr DisRespect for being outwardly racist on stream and performing caricatures of Chinese accents.